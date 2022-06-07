Breaking : Delegate Attending APC Presidential Primary Slumps , Die In Abuja

Published:

A delegate at the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Jigawa State, Isah Baba-Buji, slumped and died while taking his breakfast on Tuesday in Abuja.





The APC spokesperson in Jigawa, Bashir Kundu, confirmed the incident to reporters in Jigawa. He said the official was pronounced dead while taking his breakfast and preparing to move to the venue of the party convention.





Mr Kundu said Mr Baba-Buji’s body was being prepared to be conveyed back to Jigawa State for burial rites.





Mr Baba-Buji was the APC vice chairman for Jigawa Southwest.





More details about his death will be provided later.





The APC is holding its presidential primary in Abuja to elect its presidential candidate.





Three party delegates from each of the 774 local governments across Nigeria are eligible to vote in the primary.





A total of 23 presidential aspirants are taking part in the primary. Some of them include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and ex-transport minster Rotimi Amaechi.

