UK Govt Shutdown Church Belonging To A Nigerian Pastor Over Alleged Fraud ( Video )

A controversial church has been shut down after failing to properly account for more than £1.87 million of outgoings and operating with a lack of transparency.

SPAC Nation, known as Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, was wound up in the High Court on 9 June 2022 before Judge Burton, government agency The Insolvency Service announced on Friday.





The church, once hailed by UK politicians as a beacon of hope for ex-gang members, was hit by allegations of financial exploitation and safeguarding abuses of its members - which it denies. Its congregation is mainly comprised of young Black people from impoverished communities.

SPAC Nation’s recent financial statements set out £610,000 of rent expenditure, however the company did not have a base of its own and hired venues across London to hold services at significant expense, the court heard

