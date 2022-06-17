Full List Of ISWAP Commanders Killed By Nigerian Soldiers

Published:

ISIS has released a list of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders that were gunned down by soldiers.

Nigerian troops in collaboration with Multinational Joint Task Force operatives had outclassed the terrorists in an encounter which happened some weeks ago.





The troops launched a major onslaught against ISWAP fighters in the Lake Chad and fringes of Sambisa forest.

Soldiers had stormed the camp of the terrorists, which harboured more than 3,000 fighters of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram.





The fighters had joined ISWAP after the terrorist sect killed Shekau last year.





According to an intelligence report, the troops and the terrorists were locked in a gun battle which lasted for more than three hours.

Two terrorist commanders were reportedly arrested by the troops.

“Two terrorists were captured alive. During their testimonies, they confessed that the camp was led by top commanders led by one Abu Ikilima. Three Khayds (governors), three Munzul (commanding officers), 1 Nakib (commander) of the Boko Haram as well as several other fighters were neutralised,” the source said.





In a video released by ISIS, the names of the murdered ISWAP commanders were released.

They are:





Abu Musab al-Yobawi





Abu Nu’man al-Amni





Abu Abdullah al-Barnawi





Abu ‘Ammara al-Barnawi





Abu Anas al-I’alami





Abdul Malik al-Barnawi





Abu Sufyan al-I’alami





Shaykh Abu Bakr al-Da’wi





Abu Usama Goneri





Abu Sa’d al-Ansari





Abu Jabbar al-Barnawi





Abu Anas al-Barnawi





Abu Abdul Rahman al-Katsanawi





Abu Maryam al-Gaidami





Abu Salman al-Ansari





Baka Goneiri





Abu Mustafa al-‘Askari





Farooq al-Barnawi





Abu Ahmad al-I’alami





Al-Qassim Al-Barnawi





Mustafa al-Barnawi





Abbas al-Ansari





Musa al-Ansari





The news of the commanders’ death was broken days after the group was blamed for carrying out an attack that led to the death of dozens of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State

