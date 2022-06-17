Friday, 17 June 2022

Full List Of ISWAP Commanders Killed By Nigerian Soldiers

Published: June 17, 2022



ISIS has released a list of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders that were gunned down by soldiers.

Nigerian troops in collaboration with Multinational Joint Task Force operatives had outclassed the terrorists in an encounter which happened some weeks ago.


The troops launched a major onslaught against ISWAP fighters in the Lake Chad and fringes of Sambisa forest.

Soldiers had stormed the camp of the terrorists, which harboured more than 3,000 fighters of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram.


The fighters had joined ISWAP after the terrorist sect killed Shekau last year.


According to an intelligence report, the troops and the terrorists were locked in a gun battle which lasted for more than three hours.

Two terrorist commanders were reportedly arrested by the troops.

“Two terrorists were captured alive. During their testimonies, they confessed that the camp was led by top commanders led by one Abu Ikilima. Three Khayds (governors), three Munzul (commanding officers), 1 Nakib (commander) of the Boko Haram as well as several other fighters were neutralised,” the source said.


In a video released by ISIS, the names of the murdered ISWAP commanders were released.

They are:


Abu Musab al-Yobawi


Abu Nu’man al-Amni


Abu Abdullah al-Barnawi


Abu ‘Ammara al-Barnawi


Abu Anas al-I’alami


Abdul Malik al-Barnawi


Abu Sufyan al-I’alami


Shaykh Abu Bakr al-Da’wi


Abu Usama Goneri


Abu Sa’d al-Ansari


Abu Jabbar al-Barnawi


Abu Anas al-Barnawi


Abu Abdul Rahman al-Katsanawi


Abu Maryam al-Gaidami


Abu Salman al-Ansari


Baka Goneiri


Abu Mustafa al-‘Askari


Farooq al-Barnawi


Abu Ahmad al-I’alami


Al-Qassim Al-Barnawi


Mustafa al-Barnawi


Abbas al-Ansari


Musa al-Ansari


The news of the commanders’ death was broken days after the group was blamed for carrying out an attack that led to the death of dozens of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: