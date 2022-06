Published:

Few days after winning the APC primary , Asuwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo came third in the primary

Though the reason for the Visit was not disclosed , CKN News learnt that it was part of the strategy by Tinubu to close ranks with all the APC leaders towards 2023 election

The Vice President had on Wednesday congratulated Tinubu on his victory





