Breaking: Killers Of Afenifere Leader's Daughter Sentenced To Death

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three out of four suspected killers of the 58-year-old daughter of the national leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Mrs Funke Olakunri, to death by hanging.





They include Muhammed Shehu Usman, Adamu Adamu,and Lawal Mazaje.





The three suspects were convicted by Justice Williams Olamide for conspiracy to murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.





The court, however, discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Auwalu Abubakar, 25, for conspiracy.

Recall that the police also alleged that the suspects also murdered one Ogunbiyi Matthew aged 65 and also kidnapped one Gerald Igboayaka the same day Funke Olakunri was murdered along Ore-ljebu Ode Expressway on July 12, 2019.

