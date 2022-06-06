Tinubu Donates N75m To Victims and Catholic Church Of Owo

Published:

The national Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated a hefty sum of N75 million to victims of a deadly attack on a Catholic church in Owo on Sunday.





Tinubu, in the company of Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, paid a visit to the scene and commiserated with the families of the deceased. He gave N50 million to the victims and N25 million to the Catholic Church.





The deadly attack claimed over 50 lives including women and children. Governor Akeredolu, who shed tears on visiting the scene of the incident swore to capture the culprits.





“What has happened here today is tragic. No better way to qualify it. It is the most tragic event! Horrific! What we have seen in America is a child play to what has happened here. That it happened in a church, to say the least, is most condemnable. I feel terribly sad, and I can understand our people are in sad mood. Nobody will see or hear what happened here that will feel safe.”





“But let me tell you, we have a duty to protect you. Our security agencies lost about two men. It was not an expected attack. It was sudden. How they entered and escaped is still surprising. What has happened met us unexpectedly.”





“On this matter, don’t retaliate. We know what to do and you will hear it. The perpetrators will never escape. We are after them. And I can assure you we will get them. I am not boasting.”

