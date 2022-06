Published:

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s medical and security teams today intervened in the rescue of an accident victim from the crushed car which somersaulted on the opposite side of the road and got stuck on a tree.

The victim has been transported to Airforce Base Hospital.





The Vice President was on his way to Ondo to sympathize with the families who were attack in St Francis Catholic Church Owo when he got to the scene of the accident





