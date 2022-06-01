Senator Who Defeated Bukola Saraki In 2019 Fails To Get Return Ticket of APC

Published:

The Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, has lost his bid to return to the Senate in 2023 during the primary election.

Oloriegbe scored the least votes amongst the three All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial aspirants that contested in the senatorial primary held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.





A philanthropist and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha scored 136 votes to emerge the winner of the senatorial election.

The election result showed that Yahaya Seriki scored 78, while Oloriegbe got 15 votes.

Recall that in 2019, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki lost his bid for reelection into the Senate from Kwara Central on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to Dr. Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress.

Oloriegbe polled a total of 123,808 votes to defeat the Senate President who scored 68,994 votes in the four local governments of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Also, at least half of the 24 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have lost their bids to win their various parties’ ticket for re-election in the House.

The lawmakers include the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Raphael Adetiba, representing Oke-Ero Constituency; and Felix Awolola, Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Information from Isin State Constituency.

SaharaReporters gathered two of the Assembly members, Saheed Popoola, representing Ojomu Balogun Constituency in Offa Local Government Area; and Ndanusa Guyegi, representing Edu State Constituency, have defected to the Social Democratic Party because they could not secure their tickets at the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Among those who won the tickets in APC were four women.

They are Hajia Arinola Lawal, daughter of former governor Mohammed Lawal; Alhaja Tundun Alanamu, Mrs Damilola Abass and Mrs Mariam Aladi.

Lawal defeated the incumbent legislator representing Ilorin East Constituency, Ali Amuda-Jimoh, after polling 47 votes as opposed to Amuda-Jimoh who got 13 votes.

However, both the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu-Danladi; and the Majority Leader, Olawoyin Magaji, won their re-election tickets in Ilesha /Gwanara and Magaji Ngeri state constituencies, respectively.

Also A.G.F. Salahuddeen emerged as the APC candidate in the Omupo constituency after defeating his challengers, Mr Wale Oyinloye and Luqman Abubakar.

Ibrahim Ambali, who is representing Owode/Onire Constituency in the Asa Local government Area; and Owolabi Razaq for Share/Oke-Ode Constituency also won the APC ticket.

