Lagos Businessman, Wife, Three Children Found Dead Inside Their Apartment

Published:





Abusinessman, Lawrence Olorungbon, his wife, and three children have been found dead in their apartment in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the deceased and his family were found dead after his secretary who couldn't reach him on the phone was forced to come to his house.





Reports said it was consequent upon the visit that she met the entrance door under lock and key.

According to the secretary, she knocked several times on the door but there was no response, after which she noticed offensive odour pervading the air and flies buzzing around.

The secretary said she immediately alerted policemen at the Apapa police division who visited the scene and forced the entrance door open to behold the bodies in their decomposing state.

The state Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, has begun an investigation as to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident and the cause of death of the victims.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident affirmed that an autopsy was being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Share This