Rent Your House To Yahoo Boys, Bag 15 years Jail.. EFCC Warns Landlords

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) is set to start prosecuting landlords that rent out apartments to internet fraudsters commonly known as Yahoo Boys.





The EFCC stated that homeowners found guilty of housing Yahoo Boys would spend 15 years in prison.





The anti-graft agency made this known via its official Instagram page while calling on members of the public to attend a town hall meeting themed; “Landlord: Give Your House to Yahoo Boys, Spend 15 Years in Jail” to hold on June 29, 2022.

