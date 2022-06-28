Breaking : Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu Bail Again

Published:

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has dismissed an application by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking an order discharging the earlier order revoking his bail.





Justice Binta Nyako in her ruling on Tuesday, ruled that Kanu has not provided sufficient reasons to warrant the court to set aside its order.





She accordingly dismissed the application for being an abuse of court process.





In the dismissed application which was filed by his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Kanu also prayed for an order setting aside the order made on March 28, 2019, directing for his arrest and continuation of his trial in absentia.





Justice Nyako had, on March 28, 2019, revoked the bail Kanu, ordered his arrest and directed that his trial should continue in his absence.





Nyako ruled that the court gave the order because Kanu failed to appear in court after his bail was granted on April 25, 2017, and this followed an application by the prosecution.





