Published:

The remains of former Police Spokesman Late AIG Don N. Awunah, has been laid to rest on June 10, 2022, at his hometown in Mbachohon, Gwer West LGA, Benue State.





The Inspector-General of Police was represented at the ceremony by AIG. Olatunji Akingbola the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU), FHQ, Abuja.

He died in May 2022 after a brief illness

Pictures









Share This