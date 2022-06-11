2023 : I'll Support A Muslim Muslim Ticket If Tinubu Wishes So...Gov Nasir El Rufai

Published:

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai says he sees nothing wrong if APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu decides to go for a Muslim Muslim ticket in 2023.

El Rufai made this assertion while speaking as a guest on Channels TV programme Politics Today monitored by CKN News on Friday

The Governor who boasted that contrary to some reservations by some people he contested the 2019 election on a Muslim Muslim ticket and won with a landslide

Hear him

" I have no problem with that . Nigerians should de-emphasis the issue of religion , rather competence should be the keyword.





When I picked a fellow Moslem as my running mate in 2019, people said I'll lose the election but we won with a landslide.





I have Christains as friends , but issue of religion should not be a factor in politics.





If Bola Tinubu decides to go for a Muslim Muslim ticket so be it , we ll support him "





He stated that Pastor Tunde Bakare is one of his best friends despite being a Christian

Infact it was Pastor Bakare who brought him in CPC and not President Muhammadu Buhari

