Rauf Aregbesola Congratulates Jagaban On Victory

CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR VICTORY





I write to felicitate with you on your hard fought victory at the just concluded Presidential Primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

2. You have demonstrated once again that you are a dogged fighter and in your quest for the establishment of a democratic society, you are willing to go the whole hog.

3. It is my prayer that you will ride on the crest of the momentum of this triumph to lead our party to victory in next year's General Elections.

4. On behalf of my family and our associates, I heartily congratulate you on this well deserved victory.

Congratulations sir.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

