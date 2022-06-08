Nigerian Lady Returns $36,000 ( N21.6m ) She Found In A Chair She Got Online ( Pictures)

Published:

A Nigerian lady, Vicky Umodu, based in California, United States of America who received a couch from a stranger online for free has returned the sum of $36,000 she found inside the couch.





Vicky Umodu, a resident of San Bernardino County, who had just moved into her new home said said she was looking through Craigslist to purchase furniture when she found some pieces that someone was giving away for free.





It was May 18, and she and her son, Oly Umodu, 29, had collected the free furniture and moved the pieces into their living room. Vicky Umodu said she felt something unusual as she was placing the upholstered cushion on an oversize, cream-colored armchair. The seat cushion seemed off.





The cushion was stuffed with bank deposit envelopes and manila clasp envelopes filled with cash. Most had dollar amounts scrawled on them, as if somebody had been keeping track of what was tucked inside, she said.





In all, more than $36,000 in cash was hidden inside the barrel-backed chair with a scalloped design that Umodu had picked up for nothing. “It was a lot of money. I said, ‘Maybe it’s a gimmick.’ I said, ‘Let me call them,'” Umodu said to herself.





She notified the family, offering to return the sum, who then rewarded her generosity. The family said they were not sure why so much cash was in the couch and they later discovered hundreds of dollars stashed away in their home, per the report.

