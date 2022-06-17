Pictures Of 204 " Repentant " Boko Haram Terrorists, Families That "Surrendered" To Nigerian Troops

Published:

Some 204 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have ‘surrendered’ in northeast Nigeria in the past week, Nigerian Army has said.

The Boko Haram fighters ‘surrendered’ to troops in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Army on its verified Twitter handle affirmed that an onslaught targeting Boko Haram fighters has continued to record significant success.





The tweet reads, "The ongoing offensive onslaught against terrorism in the North East recorded another feat today, 15 June 2022 as 204 Boko Haram fighters including their family members surrendered to troops in Bama LGA of Borno State.





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had in March said a total of 47,975 terrorists and their families had so far ‘surrendered’ to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast from September 2021 till then.





It also said 17 top terror commanders and 35 armed bandits were killed even as naval troops of Operation Delta Safe, operating in the Niger Delta region, discovered and deactivated 49 illegal refineries and arrested 22 vessels involved in illegal fishing.





At a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who spoke while giving an update on military operations between March 10 and March 24, said 7,000 fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) surrendered to troops with members of their families bringing the number of insurgents, who had laid down their arms to 47,975.

