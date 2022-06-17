Man Beats His Best Friend's 3-yr-old Son To Death In Anambra

Published:

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested one Onwele Anayo, 34, in connection with the murder of a three-year-old boy, in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA of the state.





It was gathered that the suspect allegedly beat the victim, Divine Eze, to death following a brawl with his father, at their residence in Hillview Estate.





The command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in statement said the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, June 16, 2022.





“Preliminary information shows that the suspect visited the father of the victim on Wednesday 15/6/2022 and spent the night in the victim’s house. In the early hours of Thursday 16/6/2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect.





The suspect (Mr Anayo) took the child (Divine) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor several times. Mr Anayo, carried a knife from the room, and pursued the father around the house, threatening to kill him.





Police Operatives have visited the scene and recovered the body of the child and an investigation is ongoing,” the statement reads.

