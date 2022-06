Published:

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday, received the party’s Certificate Of Return.





The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Thursday affirmed the former governor of Anambra, as the authentic presidential candidate of Labour Party, following the emergence of his former aide, Jude Ezenwafor as a factional presidential candidate.





The Nigeria Labour Congress also stated that it recognises only Obi’s faction of the party.





