Nigerian singer, Davido, has said that the politics in Nigeria is not for those who are faint at heart.





He said this in a tweet on Friday.





Davido tweeted, “Nigerian politics is not for the faint-hearted… FIELD READY ⚾🎯⛳♟”





The singer’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke is contesting the governorship seat of Osun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. The election holds July 16, 2022.

