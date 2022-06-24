Owerri Set To Host Nigerian Army Day Celebration

Published:

Imo State capital Owerri will host activities marking this year's Army Day Celebration

The Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) is an annual event aimed at showcasing the commitment of the Nigerian Army (NA) over the years, as a professional responsive force.

The event for year 2022 is scheduled to hold from 29 June to 6 July 2022



The theme for this year’s NADCEL is Repositioning the NA in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”



Activities lined up for the weeklong event include; Chief of Army Staff Press Briefing, Jumaat prayers, Interdenominational service, commissioning of Civil-Military Cooperations cum Quick Impact Projects, NADCEL Lecture, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Awards and

Parade among others.



Consequently, residents of Imo state and particularly within Owerri, would witness increased movement of troops and military equipment for the ceremony.



The good people of Imo state are therefore advised not to panic but remain calm and go about their normal activities peacefully

Share This