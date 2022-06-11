NSCDC Parades 4 Terror Suspects In Sokoto

Published:

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, has paraded 4 suspected Terrorists in Sokoto for various offenses.





The suspects were paraded for their involvement in different crimes including kidnap for ransom, cattle rustling, raids on villages, and other acts of terrorism.





Parading the suspects at the state command headquarters, Commandant of the Corps, Mohammed Saleh-Dada said all the suspects have confessed to the crime.





However, when TVC NEWs spoke with the suspects, they admitted to having been forced to participate in kidnapping in the past, but that they are innocent of the recent crime they have been accused of.





One of the suspects who admitted to having participated in a kidnap operation said he was given sixty thousand naira from the three million naira proceeds of the crime.





The commandant said the arrested suspects have revealed vital information that will help them arrest more suspects and also confiscate weapons of the criminal at their various hideouts.





He said the collaboration that existed among the various security agencies in Sokoto state is yielding positive results and more of this approach will be adopted to ensure a successful fight against terrorists and other criminal elements.





Sokoto State like the Other States in the Northern part of the country has had its fair share of security issues which includes kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Banditry, Terrorism, and even Religious based violence.





The State was placed under a curfew which was recently relaxed following the violent attack on a Student of the Sheu Shagari Colege of Education, Deborah Emmanuel, by fellow Students who accused her of Blasphemy against Prophet Muhammed (SAW).





She was subsequently lynched and burnt by the mob after overpowering the School’s security personnel.





Governor Aminu Tambuwal thereafter declared a curfew following a violent protest by some people after two suspects were arrested for their part in her death.





The case is now in court while prime suspects in her killing are still at large.





This arrest will serve as a source of encouragement for the days ahead following several setbacks in efforts to secure the State.

