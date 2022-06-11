Breaking : Gunmen Abduct Prof Adiele After Appearance On Boss FM Owerri

Published:

News reaching CKN News has it that a radio analyst Prof Jachimike Adiele has been abducted by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State

Prof Adiele was abducted at the premises of Boss FM after co presenting a radio programme at the station on Saturday morning

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction





This was a short statement issued by CEO of Boss FM Evang Myke Ikoku





"BREAKING!!!

After the Program "THE FORUM" some unidentified armed men stormed the premises of Boss Radio, Owerri and abducted the Co-Host of the forum, Prof Jachimike Adiele to an undisclosed location.

We can not confirm his whereabouts or his present state.

We implore the law enforcement agencies to please come to our rescue."

#bosradioowerri

#bossradio989fm

Share This