Labour Party Clears The Air On Peter Obi's Candidacy

The National Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Mr Umar Ibrahim, has said that Peter Obi remains the Party’s presidential flag-bearer, saying there is no faction in the party.





Ibrahim made the declaration while addressing newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Festus Okoye, the INEC Commissioner for Information, declared Peter Obi as winner of the LP presidential primary, which took place on May 30 in Asaba, Delta state.





Ibrahim asserted that that there was no division in the party, adding, “Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi is the authentic presidential candidate of the party, dully elected at a convention organised by the leadership of Mr Julius Abure as National Chairman, supervised and recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





“There is no faction in LP, but in the imagination of those who are foot soldiers of enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians.





“The leadership and members of the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) have recognised and endorsed the candidacy of Obi,” he stressed.





The National Secretary noted that the LP is accepted by majority of Nigerians who craved credible political leadership and saw it as the only credible alternative to give Nigerians the president they desperately needed to salvage Nigeria.





He, then, urged Nigerians, especially the citizens in the South East, not to be distracted. “Instead, you should mobilise support for Mr Peter Obi, utilise the LP in his quest to liberate Nigeria from the shackles of godfatherism. (NAN)





