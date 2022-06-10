Gov Umahi Wins Ebonyi Senatorial Ticket , Brother Steps Down

Published:

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) rescheduled senatorial primary election for Ebonyi South.





His younger brother, Chief Austin Umahi, had emerged as the winner of the election two weeks ago.





The governor contested the presidential primary of the APC but lost to Bola Tinubu at the party's convention in Abuja.





Shortly after he lost, the party cancelled the senatorial primary election for Ebonyi South and rescheduled it for Thursday night.





The rescheduled Ebonyi South APC Senatorial primary election was held at Afikpo North Local Government Council, with Governor Umahi clinching the party’s ticket.

