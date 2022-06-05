ISWAP, Boko Haram Clashes Kill Commander, Other Fighters In Borno.

Published:

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists clashed Wednesday in the axis of Chinene/Barawa, killing dozens of fighters in Borno State.





TVC news gathered that ISWAP terrorists staged an ambush against a Commander in the Mandara Mountains, east of Sambisa Forest.





A Counter Insurgency and Security Analyst, Zagazola Makama disclosed that the two-hour ambush against boko haram convoy resulted in the elimination of dozens of Boko Haram fighters in the border communities with Cameroon.





He added that ISWAP seized Boko Haram weapons, gun trucks and their motorcycles used in terrorizing border communities with Cameroon.

