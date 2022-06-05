Enugu Govt Advises Motorists To exercise Caution As It Commences Maintenance Of University Road, Nsukka

Published:

The Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in keeping with the state government’s commitment to road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance, has commenced repair works on the University Road, Nsukka (Post Office - UNN Gate).





In a statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Sir Greg Nnaji, the Ministry advised all motorists and other road users to exercise reasonable caution and look out for temporary regulatory road signs put in place at strategic locations along the road to ease movement and ensure their safety.





While soliciting the understanding and cooperation of all, the Ministry assured the public that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure unhindered movement throughout the period of repair works.

