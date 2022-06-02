IGP Decorates Two Newly Promoted DIGs , Others With New Ranks

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, FDC, has decorated two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police Force.





This comes on the heels of the Police Service Commission’s recently released promotions, in which the IGP’s recommendation for the two officers was approved by the Commission.





Officers were decorated in the IGP’s office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.





DIG Bala Zama Senchi, psc(+), was until his recent promotion, the acting DIG Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja. A consummate police officer, he holds a BA in History.





The Kebbi State-born cop has held many Command positions including the Commissioner of Police, Police Staff College, Jos, Jigawa Police Command, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

DIG John Ogbonaya Amadi, who hails from Ebonyi State, is a versatile police officer, with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (Biology) and a Master’s Degree in Education both from the prestigious University of Lagos.





He has attended several professional courses both in Nigeria and abroad. He is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and has held many Command positions including as Commissioner of Police at the Railway Police Command, Western Ports Authority, Lagos, and Airport Command, Lagos; Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Maritime, Lagos. He is currently the DIG in charge of Research and Planning, as well as the coordinating DIG for the South East Geo-Political Zone





The IGP charged senior officers and others who have recently been promoted with providing high-quality policing services to the public while adhering to the President’s police reform agenda.





He also tasked the DIG Operations with improving ICT-based operational activities, and the DIG Research and Planning with fostering professional planning for improved policing in Nigeria.





