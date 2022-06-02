Buhari Visits UNWTO Headquarters In Spain

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, on the sidelines of his ongoing State Visit to Spain.

President Buhari, who was received by the UNWTO Secretary-General, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, becomes the first Nigerian leader to visit the headquarters of the UN tourism agency, which Nigeria joined in 1975.





To commemorate the visit, the UNWTO commissioned a plaque at the HQ building.

The UNWTO has given Nigeria the hosting right for its first-ever Global Conference on Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry, to be held in Lagos 14-16 Nov 2022.

