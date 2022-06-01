I Am Not Sick...Gov Hope Uzodinma

Published:

The Imo State Government has dismissed as unfounded, wicked, and mindless a recorded voice message circulating on social media claiming that Governor Hope Uzodinma has suffered a stroke and has been flown to India.





Reacting to the voice message received in Owerri on Wednesday, Declan Emelumba, the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said in a statement that Uzodinma is healthy and has been attending to all of his scheduled activities in Abuja.





According to him, Uzodinma is not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke.





He said that those spreading satanic rumors are Lucifer’s descendants wishing the governor harm in vain.





The Commissioner warned those spreading the rumors to stop immediately or face unmitigated disaster.





Those who do not wish the governor well, according to him, have been fantasizing about a phantom illness, but they will continue to be disappointed because Uzodinma is in good health and is attending to state duties.





Emelumba urged residents of the state, as well as Nigerians, to ignore “this fabrication from mentally deranged elements seeking attention over nothing.”





He also stated that the matter had been turned over to the appropriate security agencies in order to identify those responsible for the satanic audio recording.





