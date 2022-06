Published:

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Salam, walks bare-footed from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly complex in solidarity with Kaduna train victims and other citizens in terrorists' captivity, in Abuja, on Wednesday.





The lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency of Osun State, thereafter, appealed to President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo to do more to secure the freedom of the helpless citizens of Nigeria.

