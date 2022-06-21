Housemaid Who Killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's Mum Sentenced To Death By Hanging

Published:

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Criminal court 1 in Benin city, Edo state, has sentenced Dominion Okoro, the housemaid of late Madam Maria Igbinedion, mother of ex-governor of Edo state, Lucky Igbinedion, to death by hanging for k!lling the 85-year-old woman before carting away with her jewelry on December 2 at her residence in GRA Benin city.





Okoro who had served as the housemaid for the deceased for years, k!lled her because she wanted to cart away her money and personal items. When she was arrested, Okoro said her late boss never offended her.





''I killed Mama (Madam Maria Igbinedion) to carry her money. She did not offend me. While she was sleeping on her bed, around 12:01 a.m. on December 2, 2021, I used a stool to hit her on the head and she was shouting for help, but only the gateman was around and he did not hear the shout. Mama later d!ed.





I waited till 4 a.m. on December 2, 2021, before leaving the house with Mama’s N100,000, wristwatch, and jewellery. I escaped to Cross River State, but I was later arrested by the police.”





Following her confessional statement, Dominion and her sister, Patience, were arrested and arraigned in court.





Delivering judgment in the case on Monday, June 20, Justice Ipkonwonba convicted Dominion on all the three counts filed against her. The court sentenced Dominion to death by hanging for murder and robbery with violence while she bagged life imprisonment for count two which was for applying harmful substances to the late Madam Igbinedion.





The convict's sister who was charged for accessory after the facts for murder in count four was discharged and acquitted.





