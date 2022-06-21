Breaking : Buhari Sends List Of New Ministerial Nominees To Senate ( See Full List )

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of new Ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation

This was read today at the floor of the house by Senate President Ahmad Lawan

They will replace the ministers who resigned recently to pursue their political ambitions

The nominees are:

Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State; Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State; Goodluck Nana Opia – Imo State; Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State; Odo Udi – Rivers State.

Those replaced are

Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio and Emeka Nwajiuba



































