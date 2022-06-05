Gov Akeredolu Speaks On Mass Murder In His Hometown Of Owo

Published:

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has mourned the lives lost in the attack on a Catholic church in his hometown of Owo, on Sunday.





The St. Francis Catholic Church was on Sunday attacked with over 40 persons feared dead and others injured.





In a statement on his Twitter handle, the governor said, “I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshipping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, today. The vile & satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.





“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.





“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”





