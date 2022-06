Published:









CKN NEWS gathered that the killing occured during the early morning mass of the church





A witness, Kehinde Ogunkorode, told journalists that the incident had caused pandemonium in the area, as residents, scampered to safety.





Many were also injured





More details later













Suspected gunmen on Sunday stormed St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Local Government Area, Ondo State detonated a bomb device and killed over 30 worshippers

