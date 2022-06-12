Four Die, Eight Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Published:

Four persons lost their lives while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in the Ogunmakin area of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State.





The sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident on Sunday.





Umar said the accident, which involved a CNHTC trailer marked XA 802 KKM and a Mazda bus with registration number SHK 684 XA occurred around 8:45pm on Saturday.





The FRSC boss explained that the accident was caused by speed and loss of control on the part of the bus driver who allegedly rammed into the stationed truck.





He added that a total number of 13 people were involved in the accident which comprised of 12 men and one woman, saying that eight people got injured, all men, while four persons died comprising three men and one woman.





Umar noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.





The sector commander described the crash as avoidable act, if caution was put in place, using common sense speed limit especially as it was raining.





He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations especially on speed violation.





He commiserated with the family of the crash victims and also enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in the Ogunmakin area of the state for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the crash scene





Share This