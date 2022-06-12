Boss Radio FM OAP, Prof. Jachimike Adiele Arrested For Fraud, Not abducted ..Imo Police

Published:

The Imo Police Command has clarified that Prof. Jachimike Adiele, a staff of Boss FM radio, was arrested by policemen and not abducted by gunmen as being claimed.





Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Mike Abattam debunked social media reports claiming Adiele was abducted by gunmen at the Boss FM radio station after presenting a programme.





The news of his abduction caused serious panic in Imo.





The police, however, described the news of the abduction as false and claimed he was arrested over a case of financial fraud reported against him.





“The news is false because he was never abducted rather, he was arrested by police operatives from Police Area Command Owerri, lmo State.





“The fact was that sometime in the month of March 2022, a lady reported a case of fraud against Prof. Jachimike Adiele at the Police Area Command Owerri, alleging that the suspect collected N1.2 million from her with a promise to give her a shop in Douglas market.





The PPRO stated that after some months, the victim discovered that there was no shop and demanded her money but could not get it hence, her report.





He said on the strength of the complaint, Adiele was invited and after his statement, he was released on bail due to his status in the society he promised to refund the money back to the victim but never did.





” When all efforts made to reach him proved abortive, the surety was invited and he claimed not to know the whereabouts of the suspect and pleaded for time to trace him.





“Luck ran against him today when the surety got information that he was in the studio presenting a programme and alerted the police.





“On arrival, the police were professional, they never went to the station rather, they waited until he concluded his programme presentation and was heading home when he was arrested at the station.





” He has since been released and on conclusion of the investigation, he will be charged to court”, Abattam said.





Adiele has also confirmed his release. In a statement, he wrote: “May I use this opportunity to thank my friends, relations and associates who called to check on me"

