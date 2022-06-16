Enugu State Gets Brand New University As NUC Approves State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu

Published:





National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the license for take off of the State University Of Medical And Applied Science (SUMAS) Igbo- Eno, Enugu making it the second state-owned university, after Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

The license recognizing SUMAS as the 2nd Enugu State owned University was issued to Enugu State Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi by the National Universities Commission (NUC) at its office in Abuja today.

It would be recalled that following the enactment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Law, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State on April 13, 2022, Enugu State Government today at the National Universities Commission presented the Law establishing SUMAS along with the Academic brief and Master Plan of the new University.

With the granting of licence to SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, the state now has a brand new, full fledged state owned, State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

With this, SUMAS has become the 59th State university in Nigeria and the 219th in Nigeria.

Enugu State with 2 state universities has now joined the league of states with more than one state university such as Delta State (with 4 state universities), Lagos (with 3 state universities) Imo (with 3 state universities), Edo State (with 2 state universities), Sokoto (with 2 state universities).

Others include Ebonyi State with 2, Ogun State with 2, Bayelsa State with 2, Kogi State with 2, Ekiti State with 2 Gombe State with 2 and others.

"We can't thank the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Dr. Ugwuanyi, enough for achieving this goal of providing the platform for increased access to quality university education for our teaming youths who struggle year after year to gain admission into the university without fulfilling their desires and dreams for university education.

This is especially for professional courses such as Medicine. The existing Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) get over 2, 000 applications from our youths to study medicine, but only a paltry 50 applicants (candidates) are offered access to study medicine at the end.

Even the Uiversity of Nigeria. Nsukka, the Federal University in Enugu State offers only about 180 candidates admission into medicine leaving the dreams of thousands of our youths to study medicine dashed year after year.

"This is despite the deficit in the number medical doctors and nurses required to optimize medical and health care for our people.

"Ndi Enugu are therefore over joyed and are already celebrating our dear Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on this feat.

"Enugu State government has made provision for sustainable funding of the new University.





