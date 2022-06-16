Breaking : Atiku Unveils Delta State Governor Okowa As Running Mate

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has picked Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate.

Addressing members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) at the party headquarters, Atiku said he has consulted with all organs of the party.

He also said party unity is critical for good campaign and ruling the country and as such very happy to announce the running mate today.

He must have the “potential to succeed me at a moment notice, must have qualities of a president.”

He said he wished all the recommended qualified person to work with him, “Iam pleased to announce the one that will be by my side. He Ifeanyi Okowa

