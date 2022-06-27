Burial: Singer Osinachi's Soul May Not Rest In Peace Over Tradition's Breach ...People Counsel

Published:

Some people have queried the burial of sensational singer Osinachi Nwachukwu at her village instead of her husband's village as some Igbo tradition requires

This according to them could lead to disaster





Their posts are reproduced here unedited





According to Igbo culture,custom and tradition. late Osinaachi's dead body should be lowered to earth in her husband's compound and not in her fathers land...It is a total DESECRATION of Igbo culture and tradition 🤢





Her dowry was paid and she is legally married to her husband.





No matter what happen nobody is allow to carry her body back to her father's compound while the husband is alive.





This is a taboo and it is against igbo culture.





It is definitely gonna speak against the family in future.





We should have respect for custom and tradition.





Omenala bù omenala.





It is never too late.





They can still dig her corpse out and bring her back to where she is legally married.....They should do that fast without hesitate to avert the wrath of the gods..chai😪





Disobedience to the law of the land have done more harm than good.





The two family should forget about their differences and do the right thing so her soul can have rest.





I pray her family don't suffer this in future.🤷





Maka na òbù àrù oooooooooooo😫😫😫😫





That family gà àkpù àrù🤷‍♂️





©️ Wisdom Atasie





Another Individual Sunny Igbanugo who is a veteran journalist posted this on her burial





Who buried Osinachi?





An elder doesn't stay at home and watch a pregnant goat deliver in tethers. Is it the best thing to clamp the husband of this woman in prison on principally social media-induced allegation of murder and go ahead to bury his wife behind him, especially as the autopsy report clearly stated that there was no murder?

A man buries his wife and vice versa. I speak as an Igbo who knows that certain actions are forbidden as taboo, alu and some acts come fighting back in retribution, either instantaneously or long after.

Who has asked what this woman would have done were she alive today? Who knows what her feelings would be wherever she is today that some apparent meddlesome interlopers and busybodies are desecrating her home?

I speak because I know that every action has consequences where I come from, especially on issues that have to do with the spirit of the dead! May God help us. May the soul of Osinachi Nwachukwu continue to rest in peace! Amen! - The Tiny Voice!

