Abducted Catholic Priest Killed , Second In 24 Hours

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi, on Sunday said Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped on Sunday morning at about 6.30am in his rectory.





CKN NEWS reports that Rev. Fr. Odia was going for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State, when he was abducted.





Until his death, Fr Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School Jattu. He was aged 41.





Fr Odia’s killing comes 24 hours after armed groups locally known as bandits, killed a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo, in Kaduna State.





Borogo was murdered on Saturday by the terrorists at a farm in Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road.





The deceased, 50, was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter





