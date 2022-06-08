Breaking : Atiku, PDP Govs In Closed Door Meeting After Tinubu’s Victory

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, is currently holding a crucial meeting with governors of the party in Abuja.

The meeting commenced few minutes after the emergence of former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 elections.

It was gathered that the choice of the running mate to Atiku Abubakar will top the agenda of the meeting.

Other issues might also has to do the constitution of the Presidential campaign council, the emergence of Tinubu and strategies towards uprooting the APC from power in 2023.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Bayelsa Governor, Douyi Diri, Bauchi Governor, Bala Muhammed, Rivers Nyesom Wike, and that of Benue, Samuel Ortom.

Others are Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Oyo state counterpart Seyi Makinde

