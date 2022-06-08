APC Primaries: Tinubu Media Group Debunks Muslim-Muslim Text Message

Published:

The Tinubu Media Group has denied the presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, sent messages to delegates on the possibility of a Muslim-Muslim ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.





A text message had gone rife among delegates at Eagle Square stating that with the stepping down of other aspirants, a presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of the same religion can emerge.





In a statement published on the Tinubu Support Group page on Facebook, the Tinubu Media Group said, "This is nothing but a lie. It has no basis whatsoever.





"The fake text message is a ploy by some undemocratic elements to confuse and hoodwink delegates sensing that Asíwájú Tinubu is comfortably coasting home to victory.





"Asíwájú is not known to jumping guns. He will deal with all important matters pertaining to his presidential pair at the appropriate time after his victory has been fully established by the distinguished delegates."

