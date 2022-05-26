Wike's Backed Simi Fubara Wins Rivers PDP Governorship Primary Despite EFCC Declaring Him Wanted

Published:

Siminialayi Fubara has emerged as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State.





The candidate defeated 15 other aspirants in a tightly contested race to clinch the party ticket.





In the result announced by Walter Mboto, the Chairman of the primary electoral committee, Siminialayi Fubara pulled 721 votes to defeat his closest rival Isaac Kamalu who scored 86 votes.





Siminialayi Fubara who is a career civil servant is currently the Accountant General of Rivers State and a native of Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State.





He previously served as the Director of finance at the Government House and permanent secretary in the State Civil Service.

He has been declared wanted by EFCC over alleged fraud

Share This