Soludo Imposes Curfew On Eight Local Government Areas In Anambra State

Governor Soludo has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew for commercial motorcycle riders, shuttle buses and tricycle riders in eight local government areas of Anambra State from Monday, 30th May, 2022.





Governor Soludo who was speaking while addressing a live broadcast from the Governor's Lodge, Amawbia, said that security is foundational in the efforts of his administration to enthrone a liveable and prosperous homeland.





The local government areas include Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North and South, Ogbaru and Orumba North and South.





Governor Soludo who stressed that the directive will be reviewed in a fortnight, ordered security officials to begin immediate enforcement of the directive.





The Governor announced that in addition to the ten million naira reward for information on the killers of Honourable Okechukwu Okoye and his aid, one million will be given to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of anyone or group linked in any of the violent crimes being committed in the state or information on anyone or location where where hard drugs are manufactured in the state.





The Governor who asked Union leaders to report their members who are involved in criminal activities, said the measures are meant to address the spate of insecurity in the region.





While stressing that no part of Anambra shall be used for criminal activities, the Governor pointed out that the state government will revoke and acquire any land found to be used and occupied by criminals, charging community vigilantes to rise up to the ocassion.





He also charged all landlords to begin operation know your tenants where they have a special register for their tenants with information such as occupation, among others, calling on market leaders, hotel managements and stakeholders to join hands with the government though weekly security reports to the State Government.





While asking transporters and commuters to report any suspicious passengers to the relevant authorities, Professor Soludo maintained that re-registration of vehicles used for transportation will commence with immediate effect, as a way of checking fake transporters.





He charged all fuel stations to place cameras in their stations, to trace criminals.





He expressed optimism that the season shall pass as such tough beginnings usually foretell a glorious future, enjoining religious leaders to continue to pray for the state to succeed.





