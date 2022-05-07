Saturday, 7 May 2022

UK Govt Denies Designating IPOB/ESN As Terrorist Organisations

Published: May 07, 2022


 

The British High Commission, Abuja has released a statement describing as inaccurate, a report circulating in the media and online that the UK government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to the UK's list of terrorist group banned in the UK


The Statement, signed by the Senior communications and public diplomacy officer, Tinuke Akande-Alegbe affirms that IPOB is not a proscribed organisation in the UK


It also says the inaccurate information comes from a revised country policy and information publication released on the 23th of April 2022


The earlier publication acknowledges that the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB as a terrorists organisation but also says some members of the group reportedly using violence against the State and members of the public and have so committed human rights abuses must not be granted protection 


The British government in the released statement says 'all asylum and human rights claims made in the UK are considered in their individual facts in accordance with the obligations under the UN Refugee convention and European convention on human Rights.'


