Senator Ali Ndume Prevents FG Officials From Conducting COVID-19 Protocols On International Passengers At Abuja Airport ( Videos)

A serving Senator , Ali Ndume, has been accused of grossly violating the Federal government Travel Protocol on COVID-19 when he arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja aboard Turkish Airlines on May 2, 2022.

It was alleged that he bluntly refused to submit himself for public health screening on arrival to relevant federal authorities at the airport and made sure every passenger on that flight did the same by standing guard and making sure no passenger (both citizens and non citizens) did not submit themselves to the mandatory public health screening by relevant federal authorities in the airport.

This according to sources is in gross violation of the federal government Entry Protocol on COVID-19. If a lawmaker does not like a law, he should try to amend the law instead of breaking the law. Because of his actions, no passenger on that flight was subjected to the required public health screening put in place by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

Sources in the airport claimed that Senator Ali Ndume has never submitted himself to the public health screening protocols of the federal government in the airport. On this occasion, he made sure other passengers in the same flight with him did the same.

In addition to this, he even threatened to sack the federal staff on duty and or invite them to the floor of the senate

Senator Ndume was seen in the video saying that the action of the airport officials was an embarrassment to Nigeria unlike what was obtainable in Dubai and other countries





