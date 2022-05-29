Ubi Franklin Loses House Of Assembly Ambition

Published:

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Ofem, popularly known as Ubi Franklin, failed to clinch the Cross River State House of Assembly, Yakurr Constituency 1, ticket on Thursday. He lost to Cyril Omni, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.





Mr Omini secured 17 votes, while Mr Franklin garnered 12 Votes and another contestant Ubi Ubi Itam received 11 votes. Mr Franklin, the Special Adviser on Tourism to Rivers State government, was a strong contender in the APC primaries, held at Ugep, Cross Rivers State, on Thursday.

