Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Pregnant Wife

A 52 year old man identified as Nkereuwem Etim Emah is to die by hanging for killing his pregnant wife.

He accused his pregnant wife of infidelity.

Nkereuwem Etim butchered his wife to death following a confrontation on the paternity of their unborn child.

His ten year old son who testified in court said his father used a matchete to stab his mom until she died.

Nkereuwem Etim who said he didn't regret his action said he was told by neighbors that one Michael Udo always sleeps with her anytime he left for work.

The judge ordered that Nkereuwem be hanged until he's dead.

