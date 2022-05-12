Truck Kills Masquerade In Lagos

Published:

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have prevented an outbreak of violence after a truck crushed a masquerade to death in Mushin area of the State.





The incident occurred along the Isolo road around 2:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.





It was learnt that the truck which was loaded with plywood crushed the masquerade around the market axis on Isolo road.





The masquerade died immediately at the accident scene while two others who were also hit allegedly passed out.





The angry traditionalists gathered and attempted to lynch the driver, setting the truck ablaze.





The Driver reportedly fled fled to the nearby Area D Command while the mob stormed the police station to demand that he should be handed over to them.





https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post.php?post=196953&action=edit#The incident created chaos as vehicles were making detour from the areawith the Expressway blocked by the traditionalists.





With the Crowd becoming unruly and riotous, the police fired teargas canisters to disperse the crowd, causing protesters and other road users to scamper to safety.





People were seen running with their hands covering their nostrils and mouths to minimise the effect of the teargas.





Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident but added that it had been brought under control.





The Mushin area of Lagos is one of the volatile areas in the State and is reputed for outbreak of violence especially between styreet urchins, area boys or sundry criminals.





The State Government has been able to reduce the restiveness in the area to the barest minimum for some time now.





The latest incident is one that many especially residents will hope does not take the area back to its ugly past.





The Police and the State Government is expected to monitor developments in the area following this incident which led many to avoid the area which is a highly commercialised and industrialised part of the State.

Share This