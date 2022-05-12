PDP Dumps Zoning, Throws Presidential Ticket Open

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally thrown open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.





PDP’s position was made known in a communique issued at the end of the party’s 96th NEC meeting held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at its national secretariat, in Abuja.





Also, ahead of the party’s National Convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate, the NEC appointed former President of the Senate, David Mark to Chair the Convention Committee.





According to the party: “After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the presidential election should now be left open. The party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible.





“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.





“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja





“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Barr. Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.





“NEC assured of free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.”

